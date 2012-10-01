* Kyrgyzstan's instability, nationalists deter investors
* Kumtor venture the main foreign-run asset under fire
* Satybaldiyev says gold mine turned into "political card"
* Vows to defend it, sees future for "state-of-the-art" mill
By Olga Dzyubenko
KUMTOR MINE, Kyrgyzstan, Oct 1 Kyrgyzstan's new
prime minister ruled out nationalisation of a flagship gold
mining venture with Canada's Centerra Gold Inc and
pledged on Monday to defend badly-needed foreign investment in
the volatile central Asian country.
Zhantoro Satybaldiyev was elected by an overwhelming vote in
parliament on Sept. 5 on pledges to fight corruption and restore
economic growth in the mainly Muslim nation of 5.5 million.
To encourage growth, the 56-year-old technocrat must lure
investors to the country, which has seen two presidents toppled
by violent revolts since 2005. Around 500 people were killed in
inter-ethnic clashes in June 2010.
Adding to political instability, Kyrgyzstan's legislature
voted in June for renegotiation of a contract with Centerra,
which runs the Kumtor gold mine in the Tien Shan mountains,
after a report found the project had damaged the environment.
Persistent calls to nationalise Kumtor Operating Co - the
largest gold mine operated in Central Asia by a Western-based
company - have further heated tension around the project,
although the opposition failed to muster up enough votes in
parliament to adopt this policy.
"Kumtor will not be nationalised," Satybaldiyev told
reporters after visiting the mine and meeting Centerra's top
management. "Problems will be resolved. I asked (the Kumtor
venture) to keep up its output."
"Today I held meetings at Kumtor, tomorrow I will meet other
investors. We will support investors to work for the good of
Kyrgyzstan."
"POLITICAL CARD"
Earlier official attempts to attract large-scale investment
to the impoverished but resource-rich country have snagged on
protests by nationalists angered by what they describe as a
sell-off of the country to foreigners.
On Aug. 28, the government had to cancel its first televised
auction aiming to sell new mining licences after nationalist
protesters stormed a TV studio.
Last month, Kyrgyz villagers seized bulldozers from a
construction company repairing a road to a mine operated by
Chaarat Gold.
"If they (nationalists) try and violate the law again, they
will be punished," Satybaldiyev said.
He said he believed that all environmental issues at Kumtor
could be resolved calmly, together with the company.
"Most likely, a political card is being played here,"
Satybaldiyev said about nationalist attacks on Kumtor.
The current contract gives Kyrgyzstan a 33-percent stake in
the Toronto-based miner, while Centerra retains full ownership
of the mine and its output.
Kumtor, located near the Chinese border in wilderness some
4,000 metres above sea level, employs 2,710 people on permanent
staff and last year it alone accounted for 12 percent of
Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product and more than a half of the
country's total exports.
Last month Centerra restarted the mill at Kumtor after
shutting down for seven weeks because it had run out of
stockpiled ore for processing.
Centerra had been forced to cut its output at Kumtor earlier
this year because ice movements in the pit hindered mining.
Gold output at Kumtor is expected to fall to 390,000-410,000
ounces this year from 583,156 ounces in 2011, company data
shows.
Kyrgyzstan's economy shrank by 4.6 percent from a year
earlier in January-August, hit by falling output at Kumtor.
But after visiting the mine's gold-extraction factory and
watching molten gold being poured from crucibles, Satybaldiyev
said he looked forward to continued cooperation with the
Canadian investor.
"The way they extract gold, it's really a state-of-the-art
job," he said. "To be honest, I am jealous of their skills."