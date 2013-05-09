May 8 Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit on strong gold production in its Kumtor and Boroo mines.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $51.4 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with a profit of $9.6 million, or 4 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 43.7 percent to $192.3 million.