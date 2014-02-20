MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 15
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 19 Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc swung to a quarterly profit, helped by higher gold production and increased sales.
The company reported a net income of $106.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $70.7 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Consolidated gold production in 2013 nearly doubled to 690,720 ounces from 387,076 ounces a year earlier.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday as investors took profits before a U.S. central bank policy meeting that could signal how much monetary tightening to expect during the remainder of the year, with an immediate rate hike fully priced in by markets.