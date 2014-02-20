Feb 19 Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc swung to a quarterly profit, helped by higher gold production and increased sales.

The company reported a net income of $106.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $70.7 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated gold production in 2013 nearly doubled to 690,720 ounces from 387,076 ounces a year earlier.