Nov 14 Centers For Disease Control And
Prevention
* CDC releases new reports on Ebola cases in Liberia and the
United States
* CDC releases new reports on Ebola cases in Liberia and the
United States
* Effort to contain the Ebola epidemic in Liberia is showing
preliminary signs of progress in some counties
* The report warns that Ebola has not been eliminated from
Montserrado county
* Two other reports document a significant decrease in new
Ebola cases in two of Liberia's 15 counties
* CDC says containing the epidemic will require more
intensive efforts to identify new cases
* CDC's morbidity,mortality weekly report warns that Ebola
has not been eliminated from montserrado county
Source text for Eikon: