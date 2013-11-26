UNITED NATIONS Nov 26 The U.N. Security Council
is considering imposing an arms embargo on the virtually lawless
Central African Republic as well as putting a travel ban on
people undermining the country's stability, fueling violence and
abusing human rights.
The landlocked, mineral-rich nation of 4.6 million people
has slipped into chaos since northern Seleka rebels seized the
capital, Bangui, in March and ousted President Francois Bozize.
Rights groups say both sides may have committed war crimes.
France has drafted a resolution that would not only see the
council establish its first new sanctions regime in 18 months
but also authorize African peacekeepers and French troops to
take all necessary measures to protect civilians, restore
security and help re-establish state authority.
France, which will be president of the 15-member council for
December, hopes the resolution can be passed next week.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power,
posted on Twitter on last week: "Long past time for swift
deployment of AU forces and imposing sanctions on perpetrators
of violence."
The Security Council already has 13 sanctions regimes in
place on Somalia/Eritrea, al Qaeda, Iraq, Liberia, Democratic
Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Sudan, Lebanon, North Korea,
Iran, Libya, the Taliban and Guinea-Bissau.
Central African Republic's interim President Michel
Djotodia, the former Seleka rebel leader, has failed to control
his mostly Muslim fighters, who have preyed upon the mainly
Christian population, unleashing a wave of tit-for-tat killings.
The draft underlines "its particular concern at the
re-emergence of militia groups known as the 'anti-balaka' and at
the new dynamic of violence and retaliation and the risk of it
degenerating into a country-wide religious and ethnic divide,
with the potential to spiral into an uncontrollable situation,
including atrocity crimes, with serious regional implications."
The resolution proposes an initial one-year arms embargo.
It decides that all states "shall immediately take the
necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply,
sale or transfer to the CAR, from or through their territories
or by their nationals, or using their flag vessels or aircraft,
of arms and related materiel of all types."
Individuals would also be placed under a travel ban if they
were "acting to undermine the peace, stability and security ...
engaging in or providing support for actions that threaten or
impede the political process or fuel violence, including through
abuses of human rights" or violating the arms embargo.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)