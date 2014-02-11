* Markets in Bangui stand empty after Muslim traders fled
By Media Coulibaly
BANGUI, Feb 11 An exodus of Muslim traders
fleeing attacks by Christian militia in Central African Republic
has pushed food markets there to the brink of collapse,
threatening the nation with even deeper crisis.
The United Nations estimates that 1.3 million people - more
than a quarter of the population - are already in need of urgent
food aid after months of communal violence that French and
African peacekeepers have been unable to stop.
The poor, landlocked country descended into chaos after the
mainly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in March. Looting, rape
and murder followed, bringing international pressure that saw
Seleka leader Michel Djotodia resign last month. That in turn
has been followed by Christian militia attacks on Muslims.
Tens of thousands of terrified Muslims have fled the capital
Bangui in recent months, many of them involved in trade with
neighbouring countries that once kept the city of 800,000
supplied with staples like sugar, flour, fuel and soap.
In the market of Petevo, close to the banks of the Oubangui
river in the south of the city, dozens of dusty stalls stand
empty and meat is scarce since the Muslim traders who control
the trade in cattle from Chad deserted the city. Only small
amounts of pork, from pigs raised locally, are available.
"We are very worried because if these shortages last longer
there will nothing left in the market and a lot more people will
die of hunger," said Nadege Kodo, a woman dressed in colourful
traditional robes who was searching for supplies.
With nine out of 10 people eating just once a day, according
to the United Nations, the country is in dire need.
Trucking routes from Cameroon have shut as machete- and
gun-wielding Christian militiamen prowl the countryside,
slaughtering Muslims. As Muslims do most of the driving jobs,
hundreds of trucks are stranded at the border.
According to a survey by Oxfam and Action Contre la Faim,
supplies of staples to Bangui come from some 40 wholesalers who
import provisions. Fewer than 10 of these wholesalers remain and
they threaten to leave soon if security does not improve.
"There's already a very serious food crisis in Central
African Republic," said Steve Cockburn, Oxfam's regional
campaigns manager. "The problem is that the situation is going
to get much, much worse.
"Unless communities are better protected, more populations,
more traders, more herders will leave the country and there'll
be a breakdown in supply in Bangui and beyond."
KILLINGS
On the dusty streets of the capital, a spate of daylight
attacks on Muslims over the past week, including one by
uniformed members of the armed forces, has raised alarm. On
Sunday, a member of the transitional parliament was shot dead a
day after calling for Christian militias to be disarmed.
Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) said it treated 100 patients
for bullet and machete wounds last week at a sprawling camp
beside Bangui airport, home to 100,000 homeless people.
"People are coming in without noses, ears, nipples," said
Lindis Hurum, MSF's departing project coordinator at the camp.
"One guy came in holding his head to keep it from falling as he
was cut with an axe on each side of the neck."
The International Criminal Court said on Friday it would
open a preliminary enquiry into possible war crimes. The United
Nations say that more than 2,000 people have been killed and
more than 800,000 displaced - half of them in Bangui.
More than 245,000 Central Africans and 30,000 citizens of
other nations have already fled the country. With the planting
season only a month away and most farmers without access to
seed, donors worry the food crisis will worsen.
The cost of what little food remains in the capital has
soared. The price of manioc, a staple, has risen by 20 per cent
since November, while beef has more than doubled in price as
cattle farmers have fled to the bush.
"I have to travel 150 km (95 miles) to find meat now," said
Patrick Blossangar, head of the butchers association at the
market in Bangui's Combatant district. The price of cattle has
more than doubled, to about $1,600 a head from $600.
The insecurity is also affecting humanitarian aid.
The World Food Programme has 27 trucks carrying rice and
maize flour stranded at the Cameroon border, with their drivers
unwilling to proceed, said WFP's Alexis Masciarelli.
Now, the U.N. agency plans to airlift 90 tonnes of food per
day from Cameroon over the next month - at five times the cost
of trucking: "We have no other options," Masciarelli said.
