BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International posts FY profit attributable HK$5.967 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 14 The Reserve Bank of India has initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for state-run Central Bank of India over high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
It did not give details of the corrective action but said, "We believe corrective measures arising out of the PCA will help in improving overall performance of the bank."
The bank had a net non-performing loans ratio of 10.2 percent, as of end-March.
In April, RBI had tweaked rules for regulatory action on banks, including an over 6 percent net non-performing loans as one of the triggers.
IDBI Bank, Dena Bank Ltd and UCO Bank are the other lenders that have been placed under corrective action by the regulator due to their high bad loans. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 22 Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday. "We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.
* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited