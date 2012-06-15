LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Changes to the contingency liquidity
facility by the BoE suggest that the bank is not taking any
chances with the eurozone crisis, as policy makers worry over
the flight of deposits from savers in other troubled economies.
Unlike 2008 the BoE is no longer behind the curve in providing
liquidity to banks as finally we see the first more significant
and early pre-emptive action from a G20 CB.
The Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility, or ECTR, was
initially announced in December 2011. In its first incarnation
it was designed with 30-day term auctions and a fee of 125bps
over the Bank Rate, although now the BoE has made the terms more
generous, by cutting the premium over the Base Rate to 25bps and
offering this liquidity for 6-months. The looser collateral
criteria have been maintained. This means that it is more likely
to be used as a cheap source of funding as opposed to being seen
as a facility with a stigma attached.
The GBP money markets have already seen sharp a reduction in
the way in which credit risk is perceived with IMM forward
Libor/OIS spreads sharply lower. When the BoE announced the
facility they made it clear that it was pre-emptive, so the
changes suggest that liquidity shortage concerns are now at the
forefront of BoE thinking and likely related to worries over the
contagion effects of deposit flight from savers in the eurozone
periphery. It could also reflect concerns over intermediation in
the eurozone money markets where even collateralised lending is
showing signs of stress.
The fact that the BoE governor King said that the "case for
a further monetary easing is growing" suggests an expansion in
QE directed at gilts is just around the corner and will come at
the July BoE MPC meeting. An extra GBP50bn is likely but we
should not rule out GBP75bn or even GBP100bn depending upon the
environment. We don't expect a cut in the base rate, but this is
an option that cannot be ruled out should eurozone woes deepen.
