LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - It has been a very interesting 24 hours for watching those G10 central banks not actively pursuing QE. The consistent theme from these central banks is avoiding any signals that would provide excuses for stronger domestic currencies, the softer side of the currency wars debate. 1) The RBNZ was the first to surprise with a post-meeting statement saying it did not see rate hikes in 2013 due to the drought impact. The market had been looking for a potential hike later this year. 2) The robust employment data in Australia had the opposite effect, forcing the market to price out expected rate cuts. While the RBA is now seen keeping the cash rate steady, RBA's Kent was quick to caution that 1) the headline figure may have overstated strength and 2) it was just one month's data. The RBA clearly does not want the market to start getting hawkish over the rate outlook. 3) During the European time zone the SNB cut its inflation forecasts, strengthening the case that both its 1.20 EUR/CHF floor and three-month LIBOR range of 0.0-0.25% are here to stay for at least the next two years. 4) Following the SNB, the Norges Bank also kept rates on hold at 1.50% but signaled that official rates will stay at this level until spring 2014 as opposed to mid-2013. The Norges Bank chief even hinted that there was a slightly higher probability of a rate cut. Overall market expectations have shifted toward a steady course for interest rates from all these central banks. Keep in mind these are the very same central banks that have been suffering from safe haven FX demand. The RBNZ has been the most vocal by highlighting how the OECD and IMF regarded NZD as about 15% overvalued while it views the currency as "somewhere between" 10-15% overvalued. In a 'currency war' environment where the above central banks are worried about local currency strength, the bar for lifting rates seems very high. Such a view explains why the SNB prefers to cool its housing market via countercyclical capital buffers (CBB) that force its banks to provide more capital that backs residential mortgage loans. If and when the time comes to tighten policy, these non-QE G10 central banks will likely follow the example of the SNB and consider countercyclical polices well before rate hikes. These central banks are clearly not interested in giving FX markets an excuse to make their domestic currencies stronger. (By Divyang Shah; editing by Eric Burroughs)