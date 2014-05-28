SHANGHAI May 28 Chinese brokerage Central China
Securities has started a pre-marketing process for a $300
million initial public listing in Hong Kong in a month's time,
the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing an
unidentified company source.
The paper said Central China Securities is working with
China Galaxy International, as well as other banks, to arrange
joint underwriting for the offering.
Calls to Central China Securities seeking comment went
unanswered. China Galaxy International bankers could not be
reached for comment.
The brokerage, based in Henan province, reported a net
profit of 260 million yuan ($41.6 million) in 2013 and had total
assets of 12.94 billion yuan as of the end of last year.
($1 = 6.2486 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)