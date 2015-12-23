Dec 23 Nanjing Central Emporium (Group) Stocks :

* Says 174.8 million shares (15.2 percent stake) held by a Jiangsu Industrial Group were frozen for three years

* Says 476.7 million shares (41.5 percent stake) held by Zhu Yicai were frozen for three years

* Says the shares were frozen by Henan High People's Court, on Dec. 21

