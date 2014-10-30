PRAGUE Oct 30 Central European Media Enterprises expects 2014 adjusted operating profit (OIBDA) toward the higher end of the $85-95 million guidance, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

The company raised its guidance from previous $80-90 million in July.

CME also confirmed in the presentation for an investor conference call due later on Thursday that it expected to return to positive cash flow in 2015. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)