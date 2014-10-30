BRIEF-Antec says no dividend for 2016
March 13 Antec Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/z71r6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PRAGUE Oct 30 Central European Media Enterprises expects 2014 adjusted operating profit (OIBDA) toward the higher end of the $85-95 million guidance, the broadcaster said on Thursday.
The company raised its guidance from previous $80-90 million in July.
CME also confirmed in the presentation for an investor conference call due later on Thursday that it expected to return to positive cash flow in 2015. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.
