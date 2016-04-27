PRAGUE, April 27 Core profits at broadcaster
Central European Media Enterprises (CME) rose
44 percent at constant exchange rates in the first quarter,
slightly above market expectations, the company reported on
Wednesday.
Boosted by stronger television advertising markets,
operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA)
increased to $17.1 million, beating the average estimate of
$16.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
CME said TV advertising revenues grew by 4 percent in the
first quarter, while the company expanded its market share in
its two largest markets, Czech Republic and Romania.
Total revenue for the quarter was up 2.3 percent at $129
million, while at constant exchange rates it increased 4.3
percent.
CME has in recent years undergone a programme of
restructuring, cost cuts and divestments, backed by cash
injections and financing deals from top shareholder Time Warner.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
