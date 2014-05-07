PRAGUE May 7 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) expects to post operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) of $80-90 million in 2014 after a loss last year, it said in a presentation on its website.

The company, which owns television stations in central and eastern Europe, posted on OIBDA loss of $46.5 million in 2013.

The outlook is based on the assumption exchange rates remain constant, CME said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Erica Billingham)