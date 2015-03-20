PRAGUE, March 20 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) co-Chief Executive Michael Del Nin sold 7,126 shares worth $18,927 on March 19, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The shares were sold at a price of $2.6561 each, the filing said. After the sale, Del Nin held 10,689 shares in the central European broadcaster. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)