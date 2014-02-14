LONDON Feb 14 Banks are likely to keep cutting
lending to central and eastern Europe this year, under pressure
from an asset review and emerging market tensions, according to
a group set up to avert a capital drain from the region.
A new report by the International Monetary Fund and other
'Vienna Initiative' institutions showed that market volatility
and global borrowing costs meant Western banks had further
scaled back positions in emrging Europe between June and
September last year.
The cut was the same as the previous quarter and worth 0.2
percent of the region's gross domestic product (GDP), though the
steady figure will help alleviate worries that the Federal
Reserve's stimulus withdrawal plans could be accelerating the
retrenchment.
Since 2008, the cumulative deleveraging by big banks equates
to almost 10 percent of the region's GDP, if Turkey and Russia
are excluded from calculations and is a trend that is expected
to continue.
"With global liquidity starting to tighten, the concern is
that this may precipitate a further reduction in (banks')
exposure and that may be at a more rapid pace in the last few
years," Aasim Husain, deputy director at the IMF's European
Department, told reporters in a conference call.
"Acceleration in the pace of deleveraging hasn't happened
but we are not out of the woods yet."
The report was compiled by the steering committee of the
Vienna Initiative, a coordinated effort by banks, international
financial institutions and policymakers to avert a disorderly
withdrawal of capital from the region.
Emerging Europe enjoyed large foreign capital inflows in the
boom years before the start of the global financial crisis in
2008. Now some is being pulled back.
The European Central Bank is due to publish the results of
its health-check on banks in late October and its data shows a
sharp drop in the size of balance sheets at the end of last
year, as banks got themselves in shape for the tests.
"The ongoing deleveraging and de-risking of the European
banks' balance sheets will likely continue and may intensify
amid the euro area AQR/stress tests, leading to further
tightening of credit supply for (emerging Europe), especially
for countries with weaker fundamentals and growth prospects,"
the report said.
The report showed Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia experienced
the largest reductions in foreign bank funding in Q3 while
credit growth all but seized up in central, eastern and south
eastern Europe (CESEE), not including Russia and Turkey.
On the demand side, while household credit demand was
improving in countries like Poland, demand from large companies
remained weak, reflecting depressed capital expenditures.
"The latest available bank balance sheet data (Q1-Q3 2013)
for selected CESEE subsidiaries of foreign banks show notably
weaker profitability in Hungary, Slovenia, and Ukraine than in
other countries in the region," the report said.
"Despite some growth pick-up in the third quarter of 2013,
recovery in many CESEE countries outside CIS (Russia) and Turkey
remains creditless and mainly driven by net exports," it added.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)