PRAGUE, April 29 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) reported higher than expected core profit of $11.4 million in the first quarter on Wednesday, lifted by improvements in its Czech market.

The result for operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was better than the average analyst estimate of $8.3 million in a Reuters poll and comes after a $3.4 million loss in the same period a year ago.

The company, whose main shareholder is Time Warner and which operates television stations in six central and eastern European markets, returned to core profit during 2014 on the back of a turnaround in the Czech market.

The broadcaster has new management and has won back most of the customers it lost under a now-abandoned strategy of aggressive price rises in the midst of a TV advertising slump.

First-quarter revenue fell 10 percent to $126.1 million, in line with analysts' expectations, due to the strengthening U.S. dollar versus CME's local market currencies.

"The results for this quarter demonstrate that the momentum that we built during last year has continued into 2015," Co-Chief Executive Michael Del Nin said.

"We are particularly pleased with the breadth of the operating improvement, which was apparent across a number of our markets and has delivered a meaningful increase in OIBDA over last year, despite the significant strengthening of the dollar."

CME said OIBDA costs excluded a charge of $18.2 million related to an ongoing tax audit at its Romanian division which should be completed in the second quarter.

The company said in March it would give forecasts for 2015 after the first quarter is finished. It has already said it aims to deliver positive free cash flow in 2015.

The company's shares on the Prague exchange have climbed 31.9 percent in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)