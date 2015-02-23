BANGKOK Feb 23 Thailand's largest retail conglomerate Central Group plans to invest 37 billion baht ($1.14 billion) this year, mostly on expanding its businesses at home and in Southeast Asia.

Unlisted Central Group, controlled by Thailand's richest family, also said on Monday it was targeting revenue growth of 15 percent to 287 billion baht this year compared to 6.6 percent growth in 2014.

Central Group has interests in several retail businesses, including Thailand's shopping mall developer, Central Pattana Pcl, Robinson Department Store PCL, Big C Supercenter PCL and Central Hotel Plaza Pcl , a hotel and fast-food chain operator. ($1 = 32.60 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)