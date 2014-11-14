BANGKOK Nov 14 Central Pattana PCL

* Q3 net profit 1.93 billion baht ($58.75 million) vs 1.46 billion baht a year earlier and average forecast of 1.8 billion baht by two analysts polled by Reuters

* Says attributes profit growth to rising revenue from existing shopping malls

* Revenue from rent and services at 5.29 billion baht, up 19 percent from a year earlier Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)