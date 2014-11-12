BANGKOK Nov 12 Central Pattana Pcl, Thailand's largest shopping mall operator, said on Wednesday it planned to invest 53 billion baht ($1.61 billion) by 2017 to open new stores and for renovation.

The company plans to open six new shopping malls, including one in the Phuket tourist island, President and CEO Preecha Ekkunagul said in a statement. ($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)