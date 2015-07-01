BANGKOK, July 1 Central Pattana Pcl (CPN) , Thailand's largest shopping mall developer, said on Wednesday IKEA, the world's biggest furniture retailer, would open its second store in CPN's shopping complex.

The store will be located at the newly developed Central Westgate shopping complex at Bangyai, Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Wallaya Chirathivat, senior executive vice president said.

"We are in the final process of negotiation," Wallaya said. The store will cover 40,000 square metres, she said.

Ikano, which owns the IKEA franchise in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, opened its first store in Bangkok in November 2011.

CPN, controlled by Central Group's Chirathivat family, has invested 14 billion baht ($414.7 million) in Central Westgate project covering 500,000 square metres, Wallaya said. The mall will be opened on Aug. 28, she added.

CPN expects 80,000 visitors daily at the new shopping mall, she said.

Despite weak economy, CPN is on track to open four new shopping malls this year, while purchasing demand from upper to middle income earners should help the company to achieve revenue growth target of 10-12 percent for this year, Wallaya said. ($1 = 33.7600 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)