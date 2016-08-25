* Plans to spend 60 bln baht in 2016-2018

* Aims to build five new malls, renovate another five

* New malls to tap tourist demand in southern Thailand (Adds comments on budget, details)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Aug 25 Central Pattana Pcl, Thailand's largest shopping mall developer, said on Thursday it had raised its three-year investment budget by 30 percent to 60 billion baht ($1.74 billion), as it seeks to benefit from a tourism boom.

The budget increase, which will be used to build five shopping malls and renovate five existing ones, comes even as a series of deadly blasts in southern Thailand earlier this month could potentially hurt tourist sentiment.

The company, which aims to operate more than 34 malls with a combined area of about 8 million square metres by 2018, said earlier it planned to invest 46 billion baht during 2016-2018.

The increase in investment will mainly be used to finance new projects at Mahachai, a seafood processing city southwest of Bangkok, and in Phuket, a major tourist hub in the south of Thailand, Wallaya Chirathivat, senior vice president told reporters.

The firm, controlled by Thai retail conglomerate Central Group's Chirathivat family, planned to spend 20 billion baht on building a shopping centre at Phuket and another 4.75 billion baht for the Mahachai mall, Preecha Ekkunakul, president and CEO, said.

The projects are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2017, he said.

Preecha said average spending at CPN's malls rose 6 percent in the first half, reflecting a pickup in domestic consumption, adding he expected the Thai economy to show a gradual recovery in the second half.

CPN, which has average occupancy rates of 94 percent across 29 malls in Bangkok and other provinces, expects to maintain its 15 percent revenue growth target this year, helped by the opening of a new mall in the southern province of Nakorn Sri Thammarat last month, he said.

The company, which had a net leasable area of 1.58 million sq m in 2015, is also planning to open a 8.3-billion-baht new mall in Malaysia in 2018, its first overseas project, in a bid to become a regional retail developer, he said.

The project is a joint venture with Malaysian developer I-Berhad.

($1 = 34.5700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Biju Dwarakanath)