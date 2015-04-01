BANGKOK, April 1 Central Pattana PCL,
Thailand's largest shopping mall operator, said on Wednesday it
has raised 2015 investment budget to 23.5 billion baht ($722
million) due to an investment in a new shopping mall in southern
island Phuket.
The company, which previously set a budget of 15 billion
baht for this year, planned to open three new stores at home in
2015, Naparat Sriwanvit, executive vice-president for finance,
told investors during quarterly earnings presentation.
The company continues to expand into Southeast Asia and
aimed to open a shopping mall in Malaysia in the second quarter
of 2017, she said.
($1 = 32.55 Baht)
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry)