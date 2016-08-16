UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Aug 16 Thai hotelier and food group Central Plaza Hotel Pcl said on Tuesday it expected to lose revenue of 2 million baht ($57,803) from room booking cancellations after a series of blasts in tourist towns last week.
The blasts should have limited impact on the company and its hotel occupancy rate would rise to 82-83 percent in 2016, up from 81 percent in 2015, senior vice president for finance Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told Reuters.
Central Plaza aimed for a 4-5 percent increase in revenue from its hotel business this year and a 5-6 percent growth from food business, Ronnachit said. ($1 = 34.6000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources