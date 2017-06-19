ROME, June 19 The government of the Central
African Republic and 13 of the 14 armed groups in the country on
Monday signed an accord aimed at ending an ethic and religious
conflict that has killed thousands of people.
The deal, which was mediated by the Roman Catholic Sant'
Egidio peace group, calls for an immediate end to hostilities
and the recognition of legitimate authorities following the last
elections.
The country has been plagued by inter-religious and
inter-communal conflict since 2013, when the mainly Muslim
Seleka rebels seized power, prompting reprisals from the
anti-Balaka militia, many of whose fighters are nominally
Christian.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella, Editing by Crispian Balmer)