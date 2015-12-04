(Adds quote)
BANGUI Dec 4 Armed men in the Central African
Republic killed eight civilians at a camp for displaced people
and wounded one U.N. peacekeeper, just days after the pope
visited the capital, the country's U.N. humanitarian coordinator
said on Friday.
The attacks took place at Ngakobo, about 60 km (40 miles)
south of the central town of Bambari on Thursday, coordinator
Aurelien Agbenonci said in a statement.
Five of the rebels from the mainly Muslim coalition called
the Seleka that attacked the camp were killed and two were
wounded, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the U.N.
Secretary-General.
"The U.N. Mission in the Central African Republic, MINUSCA,
reports that over the past couple of days several incidents
involving anti-balaka and ex-Seleka groups in Bambari have
raised tensions in the town," Haq said, referring to rival
militia groups.
Pope Francis visited a mosque in the capital on Monday to
implore Christians and Muslims to end a spiral of hate, vendetta
and bloodshed that has killed thousands over the past three
years and divided the nation.
Christian and Muslim groups welcomed the visit and it raised
hopes for an end to violence, but a Muslim man was killed on
Tuesday in an enclave of the capital besieged by Christian
militia groups.
Central African Republic turned violent in early 2013 when
Seleka rebels seized power in the majority Christian country,
sparking reprisals from Christian militias called the
anti-balaka. Leaders from both sides say the hatred has been
manipulated for political gain.
One result of the violence was the expulsion of Muslims from
parts of the south towards the centre and north of the country
which is now effectively controlled by Muslim groups.
(Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Writing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg; Editing by Ralph Boulton)