* Local militias attack Seleka position in mining town
* Seleka forces carry out reprisals against Christians
* UN Security Council to discuss peacekeeping mission
* France says will not forget Central African Republic
BANGUI, Oct 9 Around 60 people have been killed
in sectarian clashes in Central African Republic between local
militias and former rebels, witnesses and a local official said
on Wednesday, as France increased pressure for international
intervention.
The mineral-rich but impoverished nation has descended into
chaos since mostly Muslim Seleka rebels from the north seized
the capital Bangui in March, ousting President Francois Bozize.
Transitional President Michel Djotodia has dissolved the
rebel group but his government's failure to stem the violence
has prompted Paris to lobby at the U.N. Security Council for
international intervention to restore order.
Local self-defence militias, known as "anti-balaka" or
anti-machetes, attacked a Seleka position in the mining village
of Gaga, around 250 km (150 miles) northwest of Bangui, on
Monday, killing four ex-rebels before attacking Muslim
civilians.
The Seleka fighters retaliated against Christians in the
village, witnesses said.
Seleka gunmen, many of them from neighbouring Chad and
Sudan, have been accused repeatedly of desecrating churches and
terrorising Christian communities.
"We're waiting for reinforcements in order to go there but
the various accounts we've gathered from survivors coming from
Gaga lead us to believe there are over 60 dead," said Judicael
Kama, a security official in Yaloke, a town 35 km (22 miles)
from Gaga.
Many of the injured were taken to Yaloke's hospital. "The
Seleka fighters went door to door. It was total terror," Raymond
Kitivo, wounded in the attack, said by phone from the hospital.
FRANCE PRESSES FOR ACTION ON CAR
The violence erupted less than a week after at least 14
people were killed in fighting between Muslims and Christians in
the isolated eastern town of Bangassou - further evidence that
the clashes are becoming increasingly sectarian.
U.N. officials and rights groups say that both Seleka and
their opponents may have committed war crimes.
France will submit a resolution to the U.N. Security Council
on Thursday calling on U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to
provide a report on possible international support for a planned
African Union peacekeeping mission known as MISCA.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who warned last
month that Central African Republic risked becoming a new
Somalia, said Thursday's vote would be a prelude
to a more robust resolution planned before December.
"France is determined to not forget Central African
Republic," said Fabius, who will visit Bangui on Sunday. "The
second resolution before December will enable the addition of
more troops to MISCA, with the support of France."
According to the draft, obtained by Reuters, Ban's report
should include "the possible option of a transformation of MISCA
into a United Nations peacekeeping operation, subject to
appropriate conditions on the ground".
France, which intervened earlier this year to oust Islamist
rebels from another of its former African colonies, Mali, has
been reluctant to get directly involved in the crisis. It has
urged African nations to do their utmost to resolve it.
But while the African Union plans to deploy the 3,600-strong
MISCA mission, incorporating a regional force of 1,100 soldiers
already there, it is unlikely to be operational before 2014.
In a sign of increasing division within the former rebels,
Djotodia on Wednesday sacked communications minister Christophe
Gazam-Betty, a Seleka spokesman.
No reason was given. Gazam-Betty, a Christian, is the third
Seleka minister to be sacked since Djotodia seized power.
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris; writing by Joe
