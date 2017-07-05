China's COSCO Shipping flags first-half profit on improving market
SHANGHAI, July 6 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings expects to post a profit of around 1.85 billion yuan ($272 million) in the first half, helped by an improving shipping market.
BANGUI, July 5 Some 78 people were killed and dozens more were injured when an overloaded truck crashed along an isolated road in Central African Republic, a doctor at the hospital said on Wednesday.
"At the moment, we have counted 78 dead and 72 wounded. Some wounded were taken directly to their homes from the accident scene and died there some time after, but most died here," said Chamberlain Bama, chief doctor at the university hospital in the town of Bambari. The accident occurred on Tuesday. (Reporting by Crispen Dembassa-Kette, writing by Joe Bavier, editing by G Crosse)
LONDON, July 6 British police believe that other people could have been involved in a suicide bomb attack in Manchester that killed 22 people at a pop concert in May, and further arrests could be made, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing local police.
WASHINGTON, July 5 Not everybody asserts as confidently as the Pentagon that the U.S. military can defend the United States from the growing threat posed by North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile capability.