By Joe Penney
BOSSANGOA, Central African Republic, Nov 27 (Reuters) -
M athieu Marco hid in his shower as the Muslim militia commander
who came to kill him screamed at his young son, demanding to
know where he was. Frustrated at his failure to find the man he
took for a Christian fighter, he seized a 13-year-old neighbour
on the street and shot him in front of the house.
"He killed him in cold blood, just like that. Pow, Pow!"
said Marco, a portrait photographer living now in the remote
town of Bossangoa among 40,000 Christians displaced by sectarian
violence now gripping the Central African Republic.
Like others with tales of arbitrary violence to tell he sees
salvation in foreign intervention.
"French soldiers or Americans or Asians ... We just want
peace," he said, anxiously listening to his radio at the
entrance to the church grounds where the refugees have settled.
Central African Republic, a nation of 4.6 million people at
the heart of Africa, has been gripped by violence since mainly
Muslim Seleka rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring
Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country
in March.
"Seleka are just professional bandits," said Marco. "They
have come here to plunder our nation. They must be chased away,
that's all."
With the landlocked country sliding deeper into chaos,
former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to
around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a larger
African Union contingent fully deploys.
Some 460,000 people, a tenth of the population, have fled
the sectarian violence since the Seleka rebel coalition, a loose
alliance of warlords, seized power.
Fearing that tit-for-tat killings could escalate into
full-blown war between religious communities and destabilise the
entire region, world powers are scrambling into action.
France, which has repeatedly intervened in Central African
Republic since independence in 1960, stood by as the rebels
marched south to topple President Francois Bozize, overruning a
contingent of South African peacekeepers. France's 400 troops
have protected the international airport and French assets.
With a 2,500-strong regional African force unable to contain
violence, France has been forced into action. However, details
remain sketchy of how Paris hopes with 1,000 soldiers to impose
order in a nation roughly the size of France.
But news of French reinforcements, due to be approved by the
U.N. Security Council as early as next week, has already spawned
hope among many in the southern, riverside capital Bangui, which
French soldiers will seek to stabilise first.
"It has calmed people. We feel safe with the arrival of the
French. It reassures us," said 30-year-old resident Mauricia,
who stuck a French flag to a window of her car.
"LIBERATE US"
Outside Bangui, Seleka abuses have given rise to Christian
militias known as "anti-balaka" - or anti-machete - and an
endless cycle of attacks and reprisal killings.
Danue Erephin, a 33-year-old farmer, was working in his
field when he and his neighbours were seized by a group of 10
Seleka fighters, all of them Chadian he said.
"They beat us, searched our homes and found money, and they
yelled 'You are anti-balaka!' which we denied," he said.
That night, they were thrown off a bridge with their wrists
and ankles bound. Three of the seven survived.
While Seleka's fighters have borne the bulk of the blame for
the chaos, Muslim civilians, who represent just 15 percent of
the population, say Seleka are their only protection from
Christian militia that have formed in response the anti-balaka.
"They've killed all the Muslims who were in the bush. If
there was no Seleka, we would no longer exist," said Achille
Sakairou, a 22-year-old driver from Bossangoa.
Highlighting the cycles of violence, some 75 km south of the
town, a group of two dozen men, armed with rusty rifles and
adorned with mystical gris-gris talismans, stood guard.
"If they try to enter our fields, we retaliate. This is
legitimate self-defence," said Marto Simplice, head of the
anti-balaka in Mbakate village.
Although rich in diamonds, gold and uranium, Central African
Republic has seen little but conflict and instability in five
decades. Violence often spills over from neighbours' wars. But
the scale of the current conflict is unprecedented.
Seleka was formally disbanded in September by its leader
Michel Djotodia, now interim president, in an effort to stem the
widespread looting and killings they were accused of.
However, they still dominate the streets of Bangui,
bristling with machineguns and rocket launchers as they speed
past patrolling French and African peacekeepers. In recent
weeks, they are accused of killing two judges.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon this month ordered his
officials to start preparing for the likely deployment of a U.N.
peacekeeping mission. But African leaders want to give the AU
force time to try to stabilise the situation.
French officials, meanwhile, have repeatedly played down
comparisons with operations in Mali, another former colony where
Paris has committed to keep troops after a massive military
campaign to beat back al Qaeda-linked Islamists.
Meanwhile, fear prevails. Even before an overnight curfew
imposed last week, few in Bangui dared to venture onto the
streets after sunset.
"The people are in total despair. We hope this force will
come to finally liberate us," said a businessman who gave his
name as Gaspard.