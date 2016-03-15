BANGUI, March 15 Central African Republic's
economy grew by 4.9 percent last year, the biggest growth since
2000 as the country tried to emerge from years of conflict, the
deputy governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)
said on Tuesday.
In an interview on national radio, Mahamat Tahir Ahmed said
increased activity in most sectors of the economy helped boost
growth after years of poor performance hampered by
inter-communal violence and political instability.
In 2014, growth was 1 percent and in 2013, the economy
contracted by 37 percent.
"Since 2000, Central African Republic has not experienced
such growth," said Ahmed. "Economic activities have resumed. All
sectors are going in the right direction."
Central African Republic, one of the world's most unstable
countries, suffered the worst crisis in its history in early
2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka fighters toppled president
Francois Bozize.
Christian militias responded to Seleka abuses by attacking
the Muslim minority. A fifth of the population fled their homes
to escape the violence, leaving the impoverished country divided
along ethnic and religious lines.
Once lucrative cotton and coffee sectors evaporated and
gold, diamond and uranium resource development was slowed by
coups and rebellions that have seen major investors give the
former French colony a wide berth.
The country has taken some hope from recent peaceful
elections in what was seen as a step towards reconciliation
after years of violent turmoil.
(Reporting By Crispin Dembassa-Kette; writing by Edward
McAllister; Editing by Bernard Orr)