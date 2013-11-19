* Mostly Muslim Seleka rebels seized capital in March
* Clashes continue between fighters and local militias
* UN is considering peacekeeping mission
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, Nov 19 Thousands of villagers in Central
African Republic fled clashes between former rebels and local
militias on Tuesday, residents said, increasing concerns about
growing violence between Muslims and Christians.
The landlocked nation of 4.6 million people has slid into
anarchy since the mostly Muslim Seleka fighters seized the
capital Bangui in March, ousting President Francois Bozize and
unleashing a wave of tit-for-tat violence.
Seleka leader Michel Djotodia, installed as transitional
president, officially dissolved the loose coalition of rebel
forces but that has failed to stem clashes with local
self-defence militias, known as 'anti-balaka' or anti-machetes.
The latest violence began just south of the town of Bouca -
290 km (180 miles) to the north of Bangui - early on Monday.
"Seleka fighters went yesterday morning to attack the base
of the anti-balaka, 10 km south of town, and the fighting lasted
all day yesterday and restarted this morning," said Calvain
Poumale, a taxi driver who fled to the nearby town of Batangafo.
In September, around 100 people died in fighting between
Seleka fighters and local Christian militias in Bouca and
Bossangoa, 100 km to the east, which is Bozize's home region.
Poumale said gunfire and explosions from heavy weapons were
audible in Bouca before he left. He reported seeing two vehicles
carrying dead and wounded Seleka fighters return to the town.
"Thousands of inhabitants fled with bundles of belongings on
their heads towards Bossangoa, Batangafo and into the bush,"
Poumale told Reuters.
Officials in Bangui declined to comment.
In a sign of rising lawlessness in the capital, the home of
assistant prosecutor was the target of a grenade attack on
Monday night which killed one person and seriously injured
another.
It was the second attack on a member of the judiciary in
recent days after a senior magistrate and his assistant were
killed by gunmen outside a restaurant at the weekend.
The Economic Community of Central African States has
deployed a 2,500-strong regional peacekeeping force in Central
African Republic. The African Union is due to take charge of
that force next month and boost its size to 3,600 troops.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday that the
United Nations was preparing to possibly deploy peacekeepers,
but regional powers had requested to combat the crisis
themselves first.
Josue Baka, another villager who fled to Batangafo, said
Seleka reinforcements had arrived in Bouca on Tuesday afternoon,
but no troops from the regional peacekeeping force had arrived.
"The townsfolk are continuing to flee because they are
afraid the rebels will capture them," he said. "People have bad
memories of what happened before."
Central African Republic is rich in gold, diamonds and
uranium, but decades of instability and the spillover from
conflicts in its larger neighbours have left the country mired
in crises.
Senior U.N. officials have warned that Central African
Republic is at risk of spiralling into genocide, as armed groups
incite Christians and Muslims against each other in the
virtually lawless country.
