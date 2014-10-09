ACCRA Oct 9 A U.N. peacekeeper from Pakistan was killed and another peacekeeper was seriously wounded in an ambush in the capital of the Central African Republic on Thursday, the head of the U.N. mission (MINUSCA) told Reuters.

Seven soldiers were also lightly wounded in an evening attack on the soldiers from Pakistan and Bangladesh who were on patrol in the KM-11 neighbourhood of Bangui, said General Babacar Gaye by telephone. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Chris Reese)