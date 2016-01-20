LONDON, Jan 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two and a half
million people in the Central African Republic, half the
population, have too little to eat because of conflict and
insecurity, and the number has doubled in the past year, the
United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday.
The former French colony, a majority Christian nation,
descended into turmoil in early 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka
rebels seized power, provoking reprisals by Christian militia
fighters.
Almost half a million people fled their homes and remain
displaced within the country, while more than 450,000 have fled
to neighbouring countries, according to the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
"Three years of crisis have taken a huge toll on the people
of the C.A.R.," WFP deputy country director Guy Adoua said in a
statement.
"Families have been forced so often to sell what they own,
pull their kids out of school, even resort to begging, that they
have reached the end of their rope. This is not the usual
run-of-the-mill emergency. People are left with nothing."
The 2014-2015 harvest was poor and food prices remained high
because it was too dangerous for farmers to tend their fields,
he WFP said.
One in six Central Africans are struggling with extreme food
insecurity, meaning having to sell their possessions just to get
by, and more than one in three do not know where their next meal
is coming from, the WFP said.
"WFP is extremely concerned by this alarming level of
hunger," Adoua said. "People not only lack enough food but are
also forced to consume low-cost, low-nutrient food that does not
meet their nutritional needs."
WFP said it was providing food and nutritional support
through food distributions, cash transfers, school meals and
other activities and in December it provided food for nearly
400,000 people.
The agency said its operations were only 45 percent funded
and it needed $41 million to meet urgent needs through to the
end of June in Central African Republic and those of its
neighbours hosting Central African refugees.
