KINSHASA May 30 A litany of killing, rape,
mutilation, pillage and torture committed by successive
governments and armed groups in Central African Republic from
2003-15 may constitute crimes against humanity, the United
Nations said in a report on Tuesday.
The 368-page mapping report by the Office of the High
Commissioner for Human Rights, based on more than 1,200
confidential and open sources, is meant to help authorities
identify cases as they establish a Special Criminal Court to try
the worst crimes committed in the landlocked, isolated nation.
"The point is to send a signal, particularly to the 'big
fish' ... that we have documented their crimes and will continue
to document their crimes," Andrew Gilmour, U.N. Assistant
Secretary-General for Human Rights, told Reuters.
Repeated political crises in CAR have fuelled conflict since
2003. The most recent violence erupted in 2013 when a mostly
Muslim rebel coalition overthrew the then-president Francois
Bozize, prompting reprisals from Christian militias.
Tit-for-tat violence is on the rise again despite a
successful presidential election last year. In the past two
weeks alone, fighting between militia groups has killed about
300 people and displaced 100,000, the worst bout of
displacements since 2013.
The U.N. report said that perpetrators have enjoyed near
total impunity throughout the period in question due to
persistent insecurity and a feeble justice system, which has
fuelled cycles of abuse.
It said that ending a decade and a half of impunity would
not be easily achieved. Even before the latest violence, armed
groups controlled more than half the country, making it dificult
for victims come forward and for witnesses to testify.
"Critical preconditions for an effective judicial process
which functions in accordance with international human rights
standards, are not yet in place," the report said, cautioning
that "the rushed or ill-timed introduction of transitional
justice measures ... may prove counter-productive".
After seizing power from President Ange-Felix Patasse in a
March 2003 coup d'etat, forces loyal to Francois Bozize killed
and tortured civilians in order to settle personal scores and
pillaged U.N. and other diplomatic facilities, the report said.
A decade later, Christian anti-Balaka militia again killed
unarmed civilians, conducted public lynchings and mutilated
victims in so-called "cleansing operations" against Muslims in
retaliation for similar abuses by mostly Muslim rebels, it said.
The report called on the Special Criminal Court, agreed to
in 2015, to maximise the use of foreign judicial personnel given
the dearth of expertise in CAR and to collaborate closely with
the International Criminal Court, which has been investigating
alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity since 2012.
It did not determine whether any of these acts constituted
genocide but suggested there are grounds for further
investigation as to whether they were.
It also said that investigations and indictments could help
deter violent acts such as repeated attacks on displaced persons
camps, humanitarian workers and U.N. peacekeepers.
The report also recommended that a truth commission
accurately document past violence, allow victims to tell their
stories and reveal underlying causes of conflict.
