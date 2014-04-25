(Repeats Thursday story with no changes)
* Angry Muslims call for partition of country after
sectarian violence
* Militia has driven tens of thousands of Muslims from the
south
* Ethnic battle for resources has taken on religious
overtones
* France, United Nations have spoken out against partition
By Emmanuel Braun
BAMBARI, Central African Republic, April 24 In
this dusty town at the heart of the Central African Republic,
many angry Muslims advocate a simple solution to the threat of
religious violence from Christian militias terrorising the
country's south: partition.
Bambari lies near the dividing line separating Central
African Republic's Christian south - where mobs have lynched
hundreds of Muslims and torn down their homes - from a northern
region controlled by the mostly Muslim Seleka rebels.
Seleka seized power last year, saying they had been excluded
by southern tribes from the country's oil, gold and diamond
wealth. But their 10 months in power - a murderous orgy of
looting and extortion - sparked a sectarian backlash that is
driving Muslims from the south despite the presence of French
and African Union peacekeepers.
Many people in Bambari say the savagery of the violence,
which has displaced nearly a quarter of the country's 4.5
million people, has brought about a turning point. Young Muslims
here are circulating by cellphone a design for the flag of what
they dub the 'Republic of Northern Central Africa'.
"The partition itself has already been done. Now there only
remains the declaration of independence," said Abdel Nasser
Mahamat Youssouf, member of a youth group lobbying for the
secession of the north, as he pointed to the flag of what he
said would be a secular republic.
It is a familiar story in Africa, where borders from the
colonial era ignored ethnic boundaries, storing up tensions for
independence. The secessionist calls here echo other African
conflicts, notably in neighbouring South Sudan, an oil producer
that split from Sudan to become the world's newest nation three
years ago.
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy and oil producer, has also
seen its unity strained by an uprising in its oil-rich Delta
region, an Islamist insurgency in the northeast and violence in
its Middle Belt, where clashes over land are exacerbated by
ethnic and religious enmities.
SAFE HAVEN FOR MUSLIMS
Bambari's red-earth streets have become a haven for Muslims
fleeing persecution in the south. A convoy of French
peacekeepers escorted some 100 Muslims here on Monday from
violence in the PK12 neighbourhood of the capital Bangui, 300
kilometres (186 miles) southwest.
Two more convoys are due in the coming days, completing what
one human rights organisation has dubbed the 'religious
cleansing' of one of Bangui's main Muslim areas. Reconciliation
Minister Antoinette Montaigne decries the evacuation missions as
tantamount to accepting partition.
Many in Bambari say there is no alternative. After Seleka
seized power in Bangui in March last year, 'Muslim' became
synonymous with the northern insurgents, giving a religious hue
to the battle for resources.
When Seleka was forced to cede power under international
pressure in January, Christian militias called 'anti-Balaka' set
about systematically driving Muslims from the south.
"They don't want any Muslims. Rather than calling their
country the Central African Republic, they can call it the
Central African Catholic Republic," said Oumar Tidiane, from the
same secessionist youth group as Youssouf.
Residents say Bambari, a bustling market town of 65,000
people, is a place where Christians and Muslims live in harmony.
Though its mud-brick houses attest to its poverty, the town has
long been a cosmopolitan crossroads for traders and a starting
point for the northward journey to Chad and Cameroon.
"I ask people in Bangui to note the example of Bambari,
where Christians and Muslims live side by side. We don't
understand what's going on there," said Paulain Kossikako, a
market trader who is a Christian.
CHRONICALLY WEAK
Central African Republic has suffered five coups and
numerous rebellions since independence from France in 1960.
That, and spillover from conflicts in Democratic Republic of
Congo, Sudan and Chad, made it a chronically weak state even
before this crisis.
But there are many powerful voices ranged against partition,
not just the vehemently opposed interim government in Bangui.
France has said it will do everything to prevent it, and U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon has warned of its dangers.
Other African governments are also no supporters, conscious
of the implications of separatist movements on a continent where
many borders were arbitrarily drawn.
And the evidence from elsewhere shows that partition is no
guarantee of peace. South Sudan is now threatened by civil war
between troops backing President Salva Kiir and soldiers loyal
to his sacked deputy, Riek Machar. The fighting has worsened
ethnic tensions between the Dinka and Nuer peoples, sparking a
massacre in the oil town of Bentiu.
Within Seleka, its leaders are divided on whether to push
for independence. Hardliners like General Abakar Sabone - who
controls the far north Vakaga region - has said partition is
inevitable if Muslims are denied a role in government.
In Bambari, Seleka commander General Ali Darassa said the
country had to rise above religious differences. "Here we treat
everyone equally, the same. Everybody has their right. We can't
accept what the anti-Balaka are doing."
