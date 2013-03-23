Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
BANGUI, March 23 Central African Republic rebels have entered the northern suburbs of the capital Bangui where they are fighting running battles with government troops, a Reuters eye-witness on the ground reported.
Nelson Ndjadder, a spokesman for the Seleka rebel group, confirmed that his fighters had entered the capital. He also said they had shot down a government military helicopter which had been attacking their forces since Friday.
A senior official with a regional peacekeeping force, who asked not to be identified, also said rebels were fighting government troops inside Bangui and had shot down the attack helicopter. (Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Additional reporting by Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by Daniel Flynn)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.