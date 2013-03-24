BANGUI, March 24 The Seleka rebel coalition
wants to organise a transition towards democratic elections in
Central African Republic, a spokesman said on Sunday, after it
seized the capital Bangui and toppled President Francois Bozize.
"With the taking of Bangui and the departure of Bozize, the
main objective of our struggle has been realised," Nelson
Ndjadder of Seleka's CPSK faction said in a statement.
"Central Africans must meet around a table to decide the
path for their common future, which will necessarily pass by a
consensual management of the transition which, in time, will
lead to the organisation of democratic elections," he said.
