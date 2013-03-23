PARIS, March 23 France has sent soldiers to
Central African Republic to secure the airport of the capital
Bangui, a diplomatic source said, after rebel forces entered
the north of the city on Saturday.
"A company of troops has been sent to secure the airport.
The airport is now secure," said the source. "We have asked our
citizens to remain at home. For the time being, there is nothing
to be worried about. There is no direct threat to our citizens
at the moment."
A second diplomatic source said that Paris had requested an
urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss a
solution to the crisis in the landlocked former French colony at
the heart of Africa.
(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by
Stephen Powell)