Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
PARIS, March 22 Rebels in the Central African Republic have advanced to within "a few kilometres" of the capital Bangui, a spokesman for France's foreign ministry said on Friday, calling on all sides to protect the civilian population.
"According to our information, the Seleka rebels are no more than a few kilometres from Bangui," said foreign ministry spokesman Vincent Floreani in an emailed statement.
"A warning has been sent to our compatriots asking them to restrict their movements," he said. "Measures for their protection will be taken depending on how the situation evolves." (Reporting by John Irish writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.