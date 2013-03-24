* Rebels clashed with army inside capital
* Seleka cut off power and water to the capital
* France sends more troops to secure airport
* U.N. officials say civilian mobs stop them from evacuating
(Adds Le Monde report)
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, March 23 Central African Republic rebels
clashed with government forces inside the capital on Saturday as
they sought to topple President Francois Bozize, prompting
France to send in more troops to secure the international
airport.
The Seleka rebel coalition resumed hostilities this week in
the mineral-rich former French colony, vowing to oust Bozize
whom it accuses of breaking a January peace agreement to
integrate its fighters into the army.
A Reuters reporter in the northern suburbs of the riverside
capital said the rebels had taken control of the neighbourhood
around Bozize's private residence, known as PK12. Rebels in
civilian clothes had infiltrated other areas, residents said.
Government troops retained control of the city centre, home
to the presidential palace.
As darkness fell, no further fighting was reported in the
capital, which was left without electricity and water after the
Seleka forces - who had seized the nearby town of Boali with its
electricity station - turned off the power.
Many residents huddled in darkened homes with no access to
radio or television. "We are in complete darkness without any
information," said Saint Hardy, an accountant.
Nelson Ndjadder, a spokesman for the rebels, said that his
fighters had shot down a military helicopter which had been
harrying their columns since Friday and would push onwards to
the presidential palace.
Government spokesman Crepin Mboli-Goumba said the government
was still in control of the capital. "President Bozize is still
in power," he told Reuters. "Bangui has still not fallen."
France's Le Monde newspaper, citing a diplomatic source,
said Bozize's family had boarded a plane sent by Equatorial
Guinea while he remained in Bangui. It was not possible to
confirm that immediately.
U.N. officials, who asked not to be identified, said that
mobs of the pro-Bozize civilians had blocked the exit from their
compound when they tried to evacuate non-essential staff.
CAR remains among the least developed countries in the world
despite rich deposits of gold, diamonds and uranium.
NO THREAT TO FRENCH CITIZENS
Seleka, a loose umbrella group of insurgents, fought its way
to the gates of the capital late last year after accusing Bozize
of failing to honour an earlier peace deal to give its fighters
cash and jobs in exchange for laying down their arms.
The violence is the latest in a series of rebel incursions,
clashes and coups that have plagued the landlocked nation in the
heart of Africa since its independence from France in 1960.
France, which already has some 250 soldiers stationed in the
Central African Republic, sent in another company of 150 troops
to secure Bangui's international airport, a diplomatic source
said.
"We have asked our citizens to remain at home. For the time
being, there is nothing to be worried about," said the source.
"There is no direct threat to our citizens at the moment."
The airport, close to the heart of the capital, would be an
important exit point for France's 1,200 citizens who live in
CAR, mostly in Bangui.
South Africa has sent some 400 soldiers to train Bozize's
army, joining hundreds of peacekeepers from the Central African
regional bloc. Regional peacekeeping sources said the South
Africans had fought alongside the Central African Republic's
army.
State radio had announced late on Friday that South Africa
would boost its troop presence after Bozize met his South
African counterpart Jacob Zuma in Pretoria.
Captain Zamo Sithole, senior operations communications
officer at South Africa's National Defence Force said: "We are
there in the CAR to protect our properties there, and our troops
there."
A South African Defence Ministry spokesman declined to
comment.
(Additional reporting by Ange Aboa in Abidjan, John Irish in
Paris and David Lewis in Dakar; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing
by Michael Roddy)