By Ange Aboa
BANGUI, March 27 Rebel forces and international
peacekeepers mopped up pockets of resistance on Wednesday in
Central African Republic after a weekend coup but life in the
capital was mostly returning to normal after three days of
looting.
Up to 5,000 rebels swept into the riverside town on Sunday,
killing at least 13 South African soldiers in intense fighting
and forcing President Francois Bozize to flee in the latest
conflict to destabilise the landlocked former French colony.
The Seleka rebel coalition struggled to stamp out the chaos
that ensued and was forced to appeal to peacekeepers from
neighbouring central African states to help control gunmen
looting houses, business, U.N. offices and even hospitals.
"Security is okay but it is not perfect. There are still
some pockets of resistance," said a senior United Nations
official, adding there were still the dregs of pro-Bozize
militias.
"Arms were distributed to youth in certain neighbourhoods by
the outgoing president," the official said.
He said conditions were slowly improving in the sprawling
capital, easing fears of a major humanitarian crisis.
"Things are starting to pick up," he told Reuters. "We need
doctors and nurses to come back to work, and supplies of power
and drugs. I hope it will only take a few days to sort out."
A senior source with the FOMAC regional peacekeeping force
said 100 government troops were holed up at a military base at
Berengo, 60 km from the capital, refusing to surrender to rebel
forces.
"They don't want to fight, just surrender and go home to
their families. We will organise their evacuation," said the
source, who asked not to be identified.
Keeping his promise to honour a power-sharing deal signed in
January, self-proclaimed president Michel Djotodia officially
reappointed Nicolas Tiangaye, a civilian opposition figure, as
prime minister tasked with leading a transitional government.
The United States, France and regional powers have insisted
the rebels must honour the Libreville accord, signed in January
in the Gabonese capital, which called for a transitional unity
government til elections in 2016.
SECURITY BEGINNING TO IMPROVE
Businesses reopened and traffic took to the streets of
Bangui. A Reuters correspondent in Bangui said markets were open
on Wednesday but many lacked food.
Electricity, cut off since Saturday when rebels struck a
hydroelectric power station in a nearby town, had been restored
in most neighbourhoods but there was still no running water in
many parts of the city, he said.
"The security situation is beginning to improve,"
Jean-Pierre Sandou, a sergeant with the roughly 1,000-strong
five-FOMAC force, patrolling the crumbling city of 600,000
people.
South African soldiers battled the rebels for hours but
troops from the FOMAC force did not try to prevent their
advance, which came a decade to the month after Bozize himself
seized power in a coup.
France's troops in the country also refused to intervene,
saying they would only protect French citizens, as Paris steps
away from its traditional role as Africa's policeman.
The United Nations and the African Union condemned the
takeover, which came after a collapse in the January peace deal
signed after a previous rebel advance to the gates of the
capital in December.
Central African Republic has rich deposits of gold, diamonds
and uranium but it remains one of the world's least developed
and most unstable nations.
