* Self-proclaimed president consolidating power after coup
* Shops reopening in capital, still some looting
* South African troops still in Bangui awaiting evacuation
By Ange Aboa
BANGUI, March 28 Central African Republic's army
chiefs pledged allegiance to the country's self-proclaimed
president Michel Djotodia on Thursday as the ex-rebel leader
consolidated control four days after his fighters seized the
capital.
Djotodia seized control of the resource-rich nation after
thousands of his rebel fighters swept into the riverside capital
on Sunday, ousting President Francois Bozize and triggering days
of looting.
"The former FACA (national army) officers wanted to meet
with President Djotodia to tell him they recognise him as the
new president," said Maurice Ntossui, a commander of the African
peacekeeping force in the country who attended the meeting.
"All the former chiefs of police, gendarmes, the head of the
armed forces and other senior officers came to the meeting. This
was a form of surrender," he said.
At least 13 South African soldiers deployed to reinforce
Bozize's army were killed in the rebel onslaught in the worst
military setback for Pretoria since the end of apartheid in 1994
and one which put a dent in any ambitions it has of becoming a
continental superpower.
A spokesman for the Seleka rebels said on Thursday their
leaders were still struggling to restore calm in the city of
600,000, where armed civilians were pillaging shops and homes.
Seleka had asked police and other civil servants to return to
work, he said.
"Seleka are fighters and they can't do police work,"
spokesman Colonel Youssouf Ben Moussa said.
"We are trying to get our forces into their barracks ... It
is true that there is still some looting but it is not our men.
It is civilians that have taken up arms," he said.
There was sporadic shooting in parts of the city but many
shops and markets were reopening and traffic was returning as
security slowly improved.
"There is still some fear but we need to overcome it in
order to live," said Rodolph Balenga, a 29-year-old student who
said he had come outside to buy bread for his family after they
ran out of food at home.
"Hunger can kill as well as bullets," said Marie Flore Boka,
a 43-year-old civil servant who was also on the streets.
SANCTIONS
The rebels' overthrow of Bozize, who seized power in a coup
backed by Chad in 2003, was the latest of many rebellions since
the poor, landlocked country won independence from France in
1960. It was condemned by the United Nations and
the African Union, which imposed sanctions and a travel ban on
several Seleka leaders.
Seleka said they launched the lightning offensive - in which
they fought their way from the far north of the country to the
presidential palace in four days - after the collapse of a
power-sharing deal signed in January.
Witnesses, including among the scores of French expatriates
being evacuated from Bangui airport on Thursday, said Seleka
fighters went on a looting spree after taking the capital.
"They came into my hotel room and drew their weapons on me,
demanding my money," said Yves De Moor, a French business owner.
"One of them put a bullet into the chamber, which was a
terrifying moment, and I gave them everything."
Bangui resident Henriette Dobozo said rebel fighters came to
her family's business. "They used three pickup trucks that we
had to take away everything we own," she told Reuters, tears
streaming down her face.
Neighbouring Cameroon confirmed on Monday that Bozize had
arrived there but said it was not giving him permanent refuge.
With France's military refusing to intervene, two heavily
armed columns of insurgents in pick-up trucks stormed into
Bangui, brushing aside a South African force of 400 troops which
attempted to block their path.
An officer for the African peacekeeping force, FOMAC, said
the 13 dead South African troops, and 27 who were wounded, had
been returned home, but that the rest of the force - along with
their weapons - remained in Bangui awaiting evacuation.
South African media and a senior Ugandan officer said South
African soldiers gathered in Uganda on Thursday for a "new
mission" to Central African Republic.
"The intention of the South Africans is to reorganise
themselves and then redeploy massively in CAR and topple these
rebels. They were humiliated and they want to avenge," the
officer said, asking not to be named. Spokesmen for South
Africa's armed forces and defence ministry declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Writing by
Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Pravin Char)