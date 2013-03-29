BANGUI, March 29 Central African Republic's new
president, Michel Djotodia, whose rebel forces took control of
the capital Bangui last weekend, said on Friday his government
would review mining and oil contracts signed under the previous
government.
Asked about petroleum and mining licences awarded to Chinese
and South African companies by toppled President Francois
Bozize, Djotodia said: "I will ask the relevant ministers to see
whether things were badly done, to try to sort them out."
Djotodia also said he would ask former colonial power France
to help in retraining the army, which was overrun by his Seleka
fighters.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by
Jane Baird)