BANGUI, March 22 Central Africa Republic's Seleka rebels reached the outskirts of the capital Bangui on Friday, and some fighters have infiltrated the city, a spokesman said.

"It was my men who took Damara this morning and (they)are now about 22 km from the outskirts of Bangui," Nelson Ndjadder told Reuters by telephone from Paris.

"Our objective is to take Bangui today. We have 2,000 men on the ground and some have slipped into the capital," he said.

Residents and military officials said the insurgents had seized the town of Damara, about 75 km from Bangui, earlier on Friday, a day after Seleka rejected a peace offer from the president. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)