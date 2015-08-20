UNITED NATIONS Aug 20 The United Nations
Security Council blacklisted on Thursday the Belgian branch of
Central African Republic's diamond trading company and three
people linked to the country's more than three-year-old
conflict.
The blacklisted diamond trading house is Kardiam, which U.N.
sanctions experts say is the Antwerp, Belgium-based operation of
the Central African Republic's diamond-trading company Badica.
Under U.N. sanctions, the firm's assets are to be frozen and
business with it will be illegal.
The Security Council sanctions committee published the
announcement of the new designations on its website.
Central African Republic descended into chaos in March 2013
when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power, triggering
reprisals by "anti-balaka" Christian militias who drove tens of
thousands of Muslims from the south in a de facto partition.
The three individuals facing travel bans and asset freezes
are Alfred Yekatom, an anti-balaka commander who goes by the nom
de guerre of "Rambo", Habib Soussou, another anti-balaka
commander, and Oumar Younous, a former Seleka general and
diamond smuggler, the sanctions committee announcement said.
Central African Republic was a major exporter of diamonds
until May 2013, when the Kimberley Process banned shipment of
its rough diamonds. The Kimberley Process is a group of 81
countries, including all the major diamond producers, formed to
prevent so-called blood diamonds from funding conflict.
A U.N. mission in Central African Republic, known as
MINUSCA, was deployed to shore up the precarious stability
established under a transitional government. A U.N. sanctions
regime for Central African Republic was set up in December 2013.
In May 2014, the committee imposed its first targeted
sanctions by blacklisting former President François Bozize and
two other men - Nourredine Adam, an original leader of Seleka,
and Levy Yakete, an anti-balaka Christian militia leader. Yakete
was de-listed after he reportedly died in November.
The sanctions announced on Thursday are the first to be
imposed since then.
