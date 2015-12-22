By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 The Security Council has
added two more people to a United Nations blacklist for
attempting to undermine the transitional government of the
Central African Republic and inciting violence against Muslims
in the conflict-torn nation.
According to an announcement dated Dec. 17, the council's
Central African Republic (CAR) sanctions committee added Haroun
Gaye and Eugene Barret Ngaikosset and they are now subject to an
international travel ban and assets freeze.
The former French colony descended into chaos in March 2013
when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the
majority Christian nation, triggering reprisals by "anti-balaka"
Christian militias who drove tens of thousands of Muslims from
the south in a de facto partition.
The sanctions committee said on its website that Gaye,
leader of an armed group in Bangui's PK5 district, was listed
due to his links to acts "involving sexual violence, targeting
of civilians, ethnic- or religious-based attacks, attacks on
schools and hospitals, and abduction and forced displacement."
It said he has repeatedly supported anti-balaka elements to
foment chaos in PK5, where thousands of Muslims are surrounded
by Christian militias, and that he was involved in an attempted
coup backed by supporters of former President Francois Bozize
aimed at toppling the transitional government.
The committee said Gaye met in October with Ngaikosset, a
"member of a marginalized anti-balaka group" and the other
individual blacklisted last week, to plan an attack on Bangui.
In May 2014, the committee imposed its first targeted
sanctions by blacklisting former Bozize and two other men.
In August, the council blacklisted the Belgian branch of
CAR's diamond trading company and three more people linked to
the conflict. There are now seven people and one
entity blacklisted over the war.
Thousands have died and around one in five Central Africans
has fled violence. Fighting that began as clashes between rival
militias has degenerated into a conflict between Christians and
Muslims.
The country is rich in diamonds, uranium, gold, oil and
other assets which are coveted by the rival factions as well as
by foreign interests.
Separately, the council's Panel of Experts that monitors
compliance with the CAR sanctions said in its latest report that
prospects for peace "remain remote."
It said diamond-buying houses have not taken action to
reduce the risk of financing ex-Seleka elements while
anti-balaka groups still engage in "taxation and racketeering",
are present at several diamond mining sites and have obtained
mining licenses.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Alistair Bell)