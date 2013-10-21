N'DJAMENA, Oct 21 Regional leaders on Monday
authorised African troops deployed to Central African Republic
to use force if necessary to drive foreign fighters out of the
country, which has been plagued by violence.
The Central African Republic, which is rich in minerals, has
descended into chaos since mostly Muslim Seleka rebels ousted
President Francois Bozize in March.
Michel Djotodia, who swept to power at the head of the
rebellion, has failed to control his former fighters, many of
whom are mercenaries from Chad and Sudan, and the worsening
violence has become sectarian in nature.
An African Union force - soon to number 2,600 and made up of
troops from neighbouring states including Chad, Gabon, Congo
Republic and Cameroon - has deployed as part of an eventual
3,600-strong mission.
"(The heads of state) ask (the force) to proceed with the
immediate disarmament and removal, voluntarily or by force, of
all foreign armed elements," read a statement issued at the end
of a regional summit in Chad's capital, N'Djamena.
The regional leaders pledged more support for the mission,
including air support, the statement read, though it gave no
further details.
Former colonial power France has urged world and regional
powers not to ignore the conflict, which has already driven more
than 400,000 people from their homes and has been marked by acts
of violence such as murder and rape.
With the African force's resources limited, France is
seeking a U.N. Security Council mandate that would turn the
operation into a U.N. peacekeeping force ultimately supported by
French troops.
Paris is concerned by growing violence between Central
African Republic's Muslim and Christian communities and worries
that the ungoverned nation - strategically located in the heart
of Africa - could become a magnet for regional armed groups.
In addition to Seleka's mercenary fighters, Janjaweed Arab
fighters from Darfur are also present, as are members of
Uganda's rebel Lord's Resistance Army.
