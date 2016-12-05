UNITED NATIONS Dec 5 An internal United Nations inquiry has identified 25 peacekeepers from Burundi and 16 from Gabon accused of sexual abuse and exploitation in the Central African Republic in 2014 and 2015, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"Responsibility for further investigations lies with Burundi and Gabon," said Dujarric, adding that the United Nations had asked those states to interview the identified troops, who all left Central African Republic before the allegations surfaced. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)