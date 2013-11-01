* CAR armed groups inciting religious violence -U.N. envoy
* France says up to 10,000 U.N. peacekeepers could be needed
* U.N. chief Ban to report on support options this month
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 1 Central African Republic
is at risk of spiraling into genocide as armed groups incite
Christians and Muslims against each other in the virtually
lawless country, senior U.N. officials told the Security
Council on Friday.
The landlocked, mineral-rich nation of 4.6 million people
has slipped into chaos since northern Seleka rebels seized the
capital, Bangui, and ousted President Francois Bozize in March.
Rights groups say both sides may have committed war crimes.
"More and more you have inter-sectarian violence because the
Seleka targeted the churches and the Christians, so now the
Christians have created self-defense militias and they are
retaliating against the Muslims," said French U.N. Ambassador
Gerard Araud after a briefing by U.N. rights and aid officials.
Adama Dieng, U.N. special adviser on the prevention of
genocide, John Ging, director of operations for the U.N. Office
for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and Ivan
Simonovic, U.N. assistant secretary general for human rights,
informally briefed the 15-member Security Council.
"We are seeing armed groups killing people under the guise
of their religion," Dieng told reporters after the meeting,
which was organized by France and Rwanda.
"My feeling is that this will end with Christian
communities, Muslim communities killing each other which means
that if we don't act now and decisively I will not exclude the
possibility of a genocide occurring," he said.
Central African Republic is rich in gold, diamonds and
uranium, but decades of instability and the spillover from
conflicts in its larger neighbors have left the country mired in
cycles of crises.
The African Union plans to deploy a 3,600-member
peacekeeping mission, known as MISCA, in the country. It would
incorporate a regional force of 1,100 soldiers already on the
ground and is unlikely to be operational before 2014.
'HORRENDOUS'
The 15-member U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution on
Oct. 10 asking U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to submit a
report within 30 days to outline possible international support
to a planned African Union peacekeeping mission.
It also asked Ban to include "detailed options for
international support to MISCA, including the possible option of
a transformation of MISCA into a United Nations peacekeeping
operation, subject to appropriate conditions on the ground."
Some diplomats say the Central African Republic situation is
too fragile to permit the deployment of a U.N. peacekeeping
force in the foreseeable future. But some diplomats and U.N.
officials believe the African force will not be enough.
Araud said the Security Council should eventually consider
plans for a U.N. peacekeeping force of 8,000 to 10,000 troops.
"The situation in Central African Republic is horrendous,
the state has collapsed and this country is now simply
plundered, looted, the women are raped, people are killed by
thugs. The country has fallen into anarchy," he said.
France has a small force in Bangui securing the airport and
its local interests. French diplomatic sources have said France
would be ready to provide logistical support and increase its
troop numbers to between 700 and 1,200 if needed.
The Security Council on Tuesday approved a proposal by Ban
to send 250 military personnel to the capital Bangui and then
increase that force to 560 troops so they can deploy to areas
outside the capital where there is a U.N. presence.
Given the urgency of the situation, Ban suggested that as an
interim measure the initial 250 troops could be temporarily
redeployed from another U.N. peacekeeping operation. The guards
would provide perimeter security and access control.
