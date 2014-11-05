(Corrects date on story, published on Tuesday, to Nov 4 from
Oct 29)
* Report recommends peacekeepers monitor mining sites
* Sales continue despite 'blood diamond' ban
* Infighting on both sides complicates peace moves
By Daniel Flynn
DAKAR, Nov 4 Gold and diamond sales are being
used to finance conflict in Central African Republic and United
Nations peacekeepers should monitor mining sites to clamp down
on illicit trade, a U.N. panel of experts said.
In a report, the panel also said the peacekeeping mission
(MINUSCA) should deploy troops to the remote north of the
country and use drones to monitor the rebel-controlled region to
put an end to simmering violence there.
The mission, which launched in September, is operating at
only two-thirds of its planned 12,000-strong capacity.
Central African Republic was plunged into chaos when
northern, mostly Muslim Seleka rebels seized control of the
majority Christian country in March 2013, prompting a vicious
backlash by the largely Christian 'anti-balaka' militia.
The panel said that some 3,000 people had been killed
between December 2013 - when the U.N. Security Council imposed
an arms embargo - and August this year. The number of civilian
deaths was falling, however, the panel said.
The Kimberley Process - a group of 81 countries, including
all the major diamond producers, formed to prevent 'blood
diamonds' from funding conflict - imposed an export ban on raw
gems from Central African Republic last year.
But since then, an additional 140,000 carats of diamonds,
valued at $24 million, had been smuggled out of the country, the
panel estimated.
Seleka fighters withdrew from the south of the country,
including the capital Bangui, after their leader Michel Djotodia
resigned the presidency in January under international pressure
following months of killing of civilians, looting and rape.
In their northern enclave, the former Seleka fighters are
imposing taxes on a wide range of goods from gold mining to
coffee, livestock, and diamonds to fund their operations, the
report found.
Former Seleka fighters were issuing mining licences to gold
miners at the Ndassima mine near the rebels' headquarters of
Bambari, in the centre of the country, it said.
The report found that there had been no progress on
disarming the rebel factions since March and that any hopes of
achieving peace were being complicated by splits within both the
former Seleka rebels and the anti-balaka militia.
It suggested that interim President Catherine Panza's
decision to name representatives of the armed groups to cabinet
roles may have fuelled conflict.
"Competition among political representatives of armed groups
for ministerial positions, as well as among military commanders
for control of resources, accounts for of the recent infighting
between former components of Seleka and rival factions of
anti-balaka," said the report, dated Oct. 29 but only made
public this week.
The panel found that attacks on civilians by armed groups
and former Seleka units under the command of Brigadier General
Mahamat Alkhatim - including burning of villages and forced
displacement - had created a buffer zone between Chad and
northern Central African Republic.
The panel did not find significant violations of a U.N. arms
embargo imposed in December.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)